Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail To Actor Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case

Rajpal Yadav, a well-known Bollywood actor, was lodged in Tihar Jail following his surrender in connection with a cheque bounce case involving dues of approximately Rs 9 crore. On 16 February 2026, the Delhi High Court suspended his sentence, granting him interim bail until 18 March 2026. The court’s decision followed Yadav’s partial repayment to the complainant and his request for temporary release to attend a family wedding.
According to Bar and Bench, the Delhi High Court suspended Rajpal Yadav’s sentence after he paid Rs 1.5 crore to the complainant. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma stated that the suspension would remain in effect until the next hearing on 18 March 2026, and directed Yadav to be present in court or via video conferencing on that date.
As reported by The Indian Express, Yadav’s manager confirmed that several members of the film industry, including Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn, have offered support. The manager noted that while many have made commitments, the process of financial assistance is ongoing and not immediate.
Coverage revealed that the case dates back to a loan Yadav took in 2010 for his directorial debut, which he was unable to repay after the film’s failure. The courts previously convicted both Yadav and his wife, sentencing them to six months’ imprisonment, a decision upheld by higher courts in subsequent years.
In June 2024, the Delhi High Court had granted temporary relief, suspending Yadav’s sentence and instructing him to demonstrate “sincere and genuine measures” to clear the outstanding dues. However, reporting indicated that Yadav missed several deadlines and failed to honour multiple undertakings, leading to the court’s order for his surrender in February 2026.
“Today is an important day for our brother Rajpal Yadav bhai. Praying that things move in the right direction and he gets the relief he deserves,” Sonu Sood stated on social media, expressing support for Yadav ahead of the bail hearing.
Further clarification was provided by Yadav’s wife, who denied viral rumours that Salman Khan had secured his release from jail. She confirmed that, as of the weekend prior to the hearing, Yadav remained in Tihar Jail and was awaiting the court’s decision.
Industry support for Yadav has been significant, with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees urging members to assist him. Analysis showed that Yadav’s manager credited the film fraternity for standing by him during this period, though he emphasised that financial transactions and commitments require time to materialise.
“The good thing is that after his situation worsened, the industry has stood behind him like a rock—and that should be appreciated. Everyone has made commitments, but such transactions don’t happen overnight,” Yadav’s manager stated.
Yadav’s legal troubles stem from a series of cheque bounce cases after he failed to repay a loan taken for his film project. Details emerged that he has repaid a portion of the original amount and intends to clear the remaining dues as soon as possible, as confirmed by his manager.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.