Filmmaker Priyadarshan Reacts to Mohanlal's Throwback Pic

Filmmaker Priyadarshan is back with Hungama 2. The filmmaker talks to us about his latest film is just a 50% remake of the Malayalam hit Minnaram. A prolific director who has made an astounding 95 films till date, Priyadarshan talks about his collaborations with Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal. Also, because of the continuing pandemic and resultant lockdown, will he consider releasing his ambitious film Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea on an OTT platform? Watch the video for more.