'Babita Singh Reporting' Review: A Terrific Nimisha Powers a Cold Crime Drama

Officer Babita Singh AKA Baby (a terrific Nimisha Sajayan) is, in spirit, the rookie cousin of Paatal Lok’s Hathiram Chaudhary. Like him, she’s an underestimated, overlooked cop who’s determined and recklessly brave. Self-destructive as it may be, she isn’t capable of looking the other way or, as Hathiram would say, putting naukri over duty. But unlike the tired, jaded Hathiram, Babita is the wet-behind-the-ears junior officer at the very start of her career. This film is the origin story of her becoming.

When Baby is pushed to take the fall for a senior officer (a solid Rakesh Kumar), she accepts the two-week suspension. It’s the only way she’s able to get leave to visit her hometown of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh with her husband Sharad (Anshuman Pushkar can do no wrong). There, her childhood friend Bansi (a gentle Barun Sobti) says he urgently needs to speak to her. Before he gets the chance, the next day, he turns up dead.