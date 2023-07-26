'Kohrra' Director Randeep Jha & Showrunner Sudip Sharma Decode 5 Scenes

'Kohrra' creators decode 5 scenes
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint/Netflix; Altered by The Quint)
Since its release on 18 July, Netflix’s latest series, Kohrra is not only making headlines but it has also been inviting a lot of buzz among audiences. The gripping crime drama revolves around a young man whose dead body is mysteriously found, days before his wedding ceremony.
The Quint talks to the showrunner, Sudip Sharma and director, Randeep Jha as they decode 5 impactful scenes from the show.
Speaking about the fifth scene which shows an abusive and violent marriage between Balbir (Suvinder Vicky) and his wife, Sharma recollects how he felt the scene “in his bones” when they were shooting.
Watch the video for more.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
