Only 50% Occupancy in TN Theatres till 11 January: Madras HC Order

The state government’s order comes after several requests from the film fraternity, especially actor Vijay, whose film Master is slated for release on 13 January. The actor had reportedly met with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and requested him to allow 100% occupancy in theatres. Actor Silambarasan too had requested the CM the same ahead of his film Easwaran, which is also lined up for release for Pongal.

Theatres were allowed to partially reopen as part of the unlock guidelines issued in October by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The guidelines stated that cinemas, theatres and multiplexes are permitted to reopen with 50% seating capacity outside containment zones. The cinema halls have been instructed to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to reopen the theaters.