Centre Tells Tamil Nadu to Revoke 100% Theatre Occupancy Order

According to the letter from Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu Shanmugam, capacities in theatres and multiplexes outside containment zones is set at 50%

"The Government of Tamil Nadu order of permitting increase the seating capacity of Cinema/theaters/ multiplexes from existing 50% to 100% is dilution of MHA order. States and UT shall not dilute guidelines issued under DM act in any manner", the letter states.

On 4 January, Tamil Nadu allowed theatres in the state to open with 100 percent capacity, as per a report by The News Minute. The state took the decision after prominent actors including Vijay and Silambarasan requested that cinema halls be allowed to function at full capacity, as new movies are slated to release during and after Pongal celebrations.

The government stated that citing decreasing COVID-19 cases, theatre owners associations in the state made a representation seeking an increase in seating capacity in cinema halls and multiplexes.

(With inputs from NDTV and The News Minute)