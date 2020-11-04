Tamil Actor Simbu Slammed for Violation of Wildlife Protection Act

A former performing animals sub committee member (who did not want to be named) has registered a complaint with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department asking if the makers of the film had sought permission from Animal Welfare Board of India for the use of an Indian cobra in the film as it is a clear violation of the Wildlife Protection Act.



“These makers cannot get permission as the practice is such that the mouth of the snakes is stitched with cello tape or it is defanged. They can use technology instead of using live snakes and subjecting them to this cruelty,” he told The Quint.



The ranger confirmed receiving the complaint and stated that the enquiry is underway.

“If you shoot an animal even in the background, you have to file for a permit and then get a pre-shoot and post-shoot permission and then get permission from the Animal Welfare Board of India,” he added.