Why Vijay’s ‘Master’ is Crucial for the Indian Film Industry

In the South, as a film watching community, we cherish the event film. The more popular Hindi cinema that in this OTT era wishes to cannibalise the Indian film industry, probably got inducted into this ceremonial aspect with Baahubali. The SS Rajamouli films were event cinema and the filmmaker’s RRR too will be huge (with Bollywood actors jumping on the train) but films and their day of release as a reason for celebration is unique to the south and has existed for as long as I can remember. Thalapathi and Gunaa on Deepavali 1991. Pandian and Thevar Magan for Deepavali 1992. During my teenage and college years, the nascent cell phone and free SMS packages era, it was all about standing amidst crowds outside the theatre on release day trying to snag tickets in black. With internet and smartphones, you refresh multiple browsers and apps in vain.

The stars have changed, ticket bootleggers have disappeared only to be replaced by bulk bookings, corporate bookings and an FDFS (First Day First Show) mania that rivals a cricket world cup final. In Mumbai or even Bangalore, I have had the experience of casually booking a ticket online on the first day of a big film, headlined by the biggest of stars and walking into a theatre that has the average weekend crowd looking like they were bored out of their wits at home.