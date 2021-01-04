Post Vijay’s Meet With CM, TN Allows 100% Occupancy in Theatres 

Tamil Nadu government on Monday, 4 January, allowed theatres in the state to open with 100 percent capacity. The state took the decision after prominent actors including Vijay and Silambarasan requested that cinema halls be allowed to function at full capacity, as new movies are slated to release during and after Pongal celebrations.

Actor Vijay had personally met the Chief Minister last week to request for a relaxation in the existing restrictions. Both Vijay’s latest film Master and Silambarasan’s Eeswaran are both expected to release during the Pongal holidays.

The government stated that citing decreasing COVID-19 cases, theatre owners associations in the state made a representation seeking an increase in seating capacity in cinema halls and multiplexes.

Following their representation, the government has added the following section to the existing permitted activities: