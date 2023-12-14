Killer Soup Release Date: When & Where To Watch Manoj Bajpayee-Starrer Series?

Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma-starrer 'Killer Soup' release date has been officially announced. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the comedy crime will arrive on OTT platform Netflix on 11 January 2024. Previously titled as 'Soup', the show was announced in 2022. "A story so bizarre, you need to watch it to believe it. Know the ingredients of this Killer Soup starring Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee coming to you on 11 Jan only on Netflix," stated the caption of the poster uploaded by Netflix India on its official Instagram handle.

Killer Soup series has an interesting storyline, filled with humor and thrill. It revolves around an aspiring yet untalented home chef Swathi Shetty (played by Konkona Sensharma) who hatches a peculiar plan to replace her husband Prabhakar (played by Manoj Bajpayee) with her lover Umesh (also played by Bajpayee). Nevertheless, the plan doesn't go as planned and turns into a chaotic situation.