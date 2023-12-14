Killer Soup Release Date: When & Where To Watch Manoj Bajpayee-Starrer Series?

Killer Soup Release Date Announced. When and Where To Watch Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma Starrer Series?
(Photo: netflix.com)
Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma-starrer 'Killer Soup' release date has been officially announced. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the comedy crime will arrive on OTT platform Netflix on 11 January 2024. Previously titled as 'Soup', the show was announced in 2022. "A story so bizarre, you need to watch it to believe it. Know the ingredients of this Killer Soup starring Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee coming to you on 11 Jan only on Netflix," stated the caption of the poster uploaded by Netflix India on its official Instagram handle.
Killer Soup series has an interesting storyline, filled with humor and thrill. It revolves around an aspiring yet untalented home chef Swathi Shetty (played by Konkona Sensharma) who hatches a peculiar plan to replace her husband Prabhakar (played by Manoj Bajpayee) with her lover Umesh (also played by Bajpayee). Nevertheless, the plan doesn't go as planned and turns into a chaotic situation.
"With 'Killer Soup', we wanted to give the audience permission to laugh and also be totally shocked with a crime thriller that blends in humour and quirkiness. It is a pot-boiler sent completely over the top with an exceptional cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal. Through this series, I wanted to serve up something exceptional with Netflix and it has been a creatively fulfilling experience with them," said Director Abhishek Chaubey.
Let us check out the release date, time, live streaming, and other details of Killer Soup below.
Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma starrer 'Killer Soup' will release in India on Thursday, 11 January 2024.
The Killer Soup crime and thriller series will be released on OTT platform Netflix.
Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma are the lead actors of Killer Soup. Other cast includes Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, Lal, Anbuthasan, Anula Navlekar, and Kani Kusruti.
Honey Trehan & Chetana Kowshik are the producers of Killer Soup.
Abhishek Chaubey is the director and co-writer of crime and thriller series 'Killer Soup.'
