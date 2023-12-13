'Masti Begins': Akshay Kumar’s 'Welcome To The Jungle' Goes on Floors

Akshay Kumar.
Akshay Kumar’s comedy film Welcome To The Jungle began shooting on 13 December. The actor gave a glimpse into the world of the Welcome franchise by posting a video from the sets of the film. In the video, it seems all the characters are shooting a training scene with Lara Dutta’s character in charge.
Akshay Kumar wrote, “Absolute madness of masti begins as we start the shoot of #WelcomeToTheJungle. Will need your wishes for this rollercoaster full of all things fun and crazy. #Welcome3.” Lara commented on Akshay’s post, “Let’s goooooo.”
Welcome To The Jungle is the third instalment of the Welcome film franchise. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah.
It also features Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Sayaji Shinde, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma and Vrihi Kodvara.
The release date of the movie has not been announced yet.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)