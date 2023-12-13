Salaar & Dunki Advance Booking: SRK's Film Lags Behind Prabhas-Starrer in US

Dunki and Salaar are all set to clash at the box office.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, starring Prabhas, is finally set to release on 22 December and almost coincides with the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, which is hitting the theatres on 21 December. The two films will face tough competition at the box office.
According to trade reports in The Times of India, SRK's film has sold about 5400 tickets across 320 locations and 915 shows. Just six days ago, they were at 30 tickets from 125 locations and 351 shows. The current box office collection is $75,039.
Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel’s directorial Salaar is way ahead of Dunki in the overseas market. Film trade analyst Girish Johar shared the collection of both the films at different locations. He wrote on X, “Advance Bookings Of #Prabhas’s #Salaar & #ShahRukhKhan’s #Dunki In Overseas so far… #BOTrends #BOTracking #BOEstimates
USA: #Salaar- $750k #Dunki- $185k
UK: #Salaar- £120k #Dunki- £70k
Aus/Nz: #Salaar- A$130k #Dunki- A$120k
Gulf: #Salaar- $80k #Dunki- $90k
Europe: #Salaar – $45k #Dunki – $65k
ROW : #Salaar – $30k.”
Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. The film is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon.
Meanwhile, Salaar will release in five languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 55 minutes. The film stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapati Babu, Eshwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy, among others, in pivotal roles.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)