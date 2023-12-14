'It Angered Me': Karan Johar on Ranveer-Deepika's Trolling After Koffee Episode

After the episode, Deepika was brutally trolled on social media for confessing that she "casually dated men" even after her marriage to Ranveer.

Giving a befitting reply to the trolls, Karan said, "There was a ridiculous kind of aftereffect. I just want to put it out there that episode angered me. I thought it was one of our best episodes. They were outstandingly honest; they were earnest. They spoke and shared so much, and they were so gracious. And then you’re f***ing talking about something nonsense."

"I mean, what do you know about somebody’s personal life and marriage? Tu apne ghar pe dekh na. (Look into your own house) I want to show them all my f***ing middle finger," he added.