'Was Supposed to Kiss Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, But Scene Was Edited': Bobby Deol

(Trigger warning: Mentions of scenes depicting sexual assault)

Bobby Deol is riding high on the success he has received for his role of Abrar in 'Animal', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Tripti Dimri has received mixed reviews when it comes to the characters and their portrayal.

The Quint spoke to Bobby Deol and asked him about what he would change about his character, the scene depicting sexual assault in the film, the influence films have on society and more.