Indian Idol 14 Winner: Vaibhav Gupta Lifts the Trophy, Wins 25 Lakhs & New Car

Vaibhav Gupta, the winner of Indian Idol season 14
( Image: Indian Express)
The thrilling grand finale episode of 'Indian Idol 14' was held on Sunday, 3 March 2024. Vaibhav Gupta has been declared as the winner of the fourteenth season of Indian Idol. The Kanpur-based singer won prize money of Rs 25 lakh and a luxurious car. The finale was indeed a grand celebration with Sonu Nigam being the special guest for the night. The grand finale of Indian Idol was like a grand affair with many celebrities turning up to add their charm and the the finalists on the other hand took the stage by storm with their grand finale performance. Let's know more about the Indian Idol 14 winner and runner-up lit.
Contestants Shubhadeep Das Chowdhury and Piyush Panwar were declared as the first and second runners-up respectively. They were bestowed with a trophy and a cheque of Rs 5 lakh each. Whereas, Ananya Pal was declared as the third runner-up and she also received a cheque of Rs 3 lakh.
Vaibhav Gupta, the winner of Indian Idol 14 was known for singing songs that were more in the soft, intense, and romantic space. He not only impressed the judges with his power-packed performance during the audition but also garnered praise from notable celebrity guests who graced the show.
The fourteenth season of Indian Idol was hosted by Hussain Kuwajerwala while Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Kumar Sanu were the judges for this season.
Vaibhav Gupta shared, “It feels surreal to have won the Indian Idol 14 trophy. Taking forward the legacy of this beloved and prestigious show is a tremendous honor. This journey has been an exhilarating rollercoaster filled with multiple emotions, challenges, and unforgettable moments. I am grateful to every single person who believed in me, be it the judges who guided me with their wisdom, or the incredible team who nurtured my talent and made this dream a reality. But above all, my deepest gratitude goes to the amazing audience whose unwavering support fueled my determination and made me give it my all. Thank you for embracing my journey, for voting for me, for cheering me on, and for making me feel like a true idol."
