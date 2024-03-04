Indian Idol 14 Winner: Vaibhav Gupta Lifts the Trophy, Wins 25 Lakhs & New Car

Contestants Shubhadeep Das Chowdhury and Piyush Panwar were declared as the first and second runners-up respectively. They were bestowed with a trophy and a cheque of Rs 5 lakh each. Whereas, Ananya Pal was declared as the third runner-up and she also received a cheque of Rs 3 lakh.

Vaibhav Gupta, the winner of Indian Idol 14 was known for singing songs that were more in the soft, intense, and romantic space. He not only impressed the judges with his power-packed performance during the audition but also garnered praise from notable celebrity guests who graced the show.

The fourteenth season of Indian Idol was hosted by Hussain Kuwajerwala while Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Kumar Sanu were the judges for this season.