World Wildlife Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance, Celebration, and Facts

World Wildlife Day 2024 history and importance is mentioned here for readers.
(Photo: iStock)
World Wildlife Day 2024: World Wildlife Day will be celebrated on Sunday, 3 March 2024. The United Nations established this day to raise awareness about the necessity of preserving and protecting wildlife, as well as to promote sustainable practices that can help to conserve biodiversity.
The history of World Wildlife Day can be traced back to 2013, when Thailand proposed that the United Nations General Assembly establish 3 March, as World Wildlife Day. The day was first established in 2014, following the adoption of a resolution by the General Assembly on 20 December 2013.
The significance of World Wildlife Day is evident in the current global context, where biodiversity loss, habitat destruction, and climate change are all facing unprecedented threats to wildlife populations worldwide.
This day provides an opportunity to raise awareness about these pressing environmental challenges and to promote sustainable practices that can help to preserve our natural heritage for future generations.
The theme for World Wildlife Day 2024 is "Connecting People and Planet: Exploring Digital Innovation in Wildlife Conservation."
It also highlights the role of digital tools in promoting awareness about wildlife conservation and facilitating the connection between people and nature.
World Wildlife Day presents an important opportunity to reflect on the significance of wildlife conservation and to promote sustainable practices that can help to protect biodiversity.
By raising awareness about the challenges facing wildlife and the urgent need for action, World Wildlife Day can help inspire collective action and promote sustainable practices that can help preserve our natural heritage for future generations.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)