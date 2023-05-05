‘The Kerala Story’ Review: Some Storytelling Is Irresponsible at Best

While the 32,000 figure (and a later 50,000 figure) in the film is completely bogus and might have been calculated in a way statistics don’t work, the stories the film is inspired by have some merit. The Kerala Story contains bytes from a woman and 2 families whose stories inspired the film but keeping the blatant Islamophobia aside, the film does an injustice to those stories as well.

A Hindu report in 2021 had told the story of the four Indian women lodged in an Afghanistan prison after having left for the ISKP with their husbands. If a filmmaker decides to tell their story, well and good; the deserve to have their stories told. But The Kerala Story’s very treatment of the stories doesn't seem genuine.