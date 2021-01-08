Tamil Nadu Withdraws Order Allowing 100% Occupancy in Theatres

As per a press release issued by the state government, the audience in all cinema theatres including those in multiplexes and shopping malls shall be capped at 50% till further orders. The Madras High Court had also stated that it believed that the state government would reconsider its former decision of allowing 100% occupancy in cinema theatres keeping in mind the coronavirus situation in the state. It also said that it is not proper to give economic problems top priority when the nation is going through a pandemic.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had earlier written to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary pointing out that the state government’s order to allow 100% occupancy is in contradiction to the Unlock guidelines issued by the MHA in October and directed the state government to withdraw its order. As per the Union government’s guidelines, cinema theatres across categories can operate only with 50% capacity.