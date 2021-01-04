Tamil Nadu Allows Full Occupancy in Theatres After Vijay Meets CM

The government stated that citing decreasing COVID-19 cases, theatre owners associations in the state made a representation seeking an increase in seating capacity in cinema halls and multiplexes. Following their representation, the government has added the following section to the existing permitted activities:

“The seating capacity of Cinemas/theatres/Multiplexes shall be permitted to increase from existing 0% to 100% by following the Standard Operating Procedure issued already. Further, in order to create awareness among the spectators, the precautionary measures for COVID-19 shall also be screened during the showtime,” the government order issued on Monday states.