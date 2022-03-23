Revised Prices, Massive Pre-release Business, Rajamouli's 'RRR' Hype Is Real!

Jr NTR and Ram Charan in RRR.
The much hyped and the most anticipated theatrical release of the year is filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s star-studded RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, which finally after multiple delays hits cinemas on 25 March. Featuring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles, the makers have decided to release their magnum opus in various formats such as Dolby Cinema, IMAX and 3D.
The period action drama which is reported to be made on a whopping budget of around Rs 336 crore has set the advance booking records on fire despite its staggering ticket price. As per the request of the film’s production house, DVV Entertainments, the Telangana government has issued directives permitting theatres to screen 5 shows a day and revise the ticket prices for the first 10 days of the RRR release. The allows an increase of the ticket price by ₹50 for the first three days and ₹30 for the next one week. Similarly prices are hiked for recliner seats by ₹100 for the first three days and ₹50 for the next one week.
It is reported that this anticipated pan-India release has already made a massive Rs 500 crore pre-release business with its the theatrical rights sold at over Rs 200 crore in Telugu, Rs 100 crore in Hindi, Rs 50 crore in Karnataka, Rs 45 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 10 Crores in Kerala and over Rs 70 crores for all versions of the overseas rights. According to some reports, the pre-bookings have garnered Rs 2.5 crore in Hyderabad already. The Hindi version has sprinted as the fastest film in 2022 to cross the Rs 1 crore mark for its advance booking.
RRR is reported to be releasing on 7000 screens globally in over 60 countries including the Hindi version on 3400 screens in India alone. The film is expected to release in over 2500 screens in the USA on 24 March, a day before its actual release. According to trade reports, the magnum opus has already crossed the figure of $ 2.1 million in pre-sales of its premieres in America. Five years ago, Rajamouli, the director known for his successful larger than life movies had his last release Baahubali 2 which grossed over $ 4.5 million including the premieres and the first day collection, which is considered the biggest ever opening for any Indian film. Hence, RRR is predicted to break the opening day records of the Baahubali 2 in USA.
Digital assets of 'RRR'
Multiplex chain PVR Cinemas has also launched RRR’s exclusive NFT (non-fungible token) collection that includes props used during the shoots and posters signed by director SS Rajamouli and the lead cast including Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt. PVR in fact went to a whole new level with their announcement of the movie’s promotional campaign late last year, calling itself ‘PVRRR.’
Ever since the promotions of RRR started, the posters, trailers and latest updates of the film trend immediately on announcement. However, now in Karnataka, it is trending for the wrong reasons with fans requesting to 'boycott RRR' in the state alleging that there is no Kannada version of the film even though 2000 shows are expected to be screened in the state.
A theatre in Andhra Pradesh puts up barbed wires between audience and the screen for RRR release.
However, the fans' craze for the film is sky high and has even pushed a theatre in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh to put up barbed wires and fences to prevent viewers from getting too close to the screen ahead of the film’s screening in the state. While the hype for Rajamouli's RRR is real, will it break the previous records set by his own Baahubali 2 ?
