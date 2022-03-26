Akshara Haasan on How Women In 'Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu’ Crew Helped Her

Akshara Haasan, Kamal Haasan and Sarika's younger daughter, stars as a timid teenager torn between her own personal desires and society's expectations, in her latest Tamil flick Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu The film gained recognition at various prestigious international film festivals including HBO's South Asian International Film Festival, Chicago South Asian Film Festival, Atlanta Indian Film Festival, and the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival in Canada.

In an exclusive conversation with The Quint, Akshara talks about playing a character she has no personal connection with. ”I have no similarity with my role in the film. So, I had to take my time to understand that kind of mindset because the character has no connection to me," Akshara says.

Akshara adds that a crew that was 90 percent women helped her understand her role better since her interactions with them introduced her to new perspectives.