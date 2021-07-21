Charulata & Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam: Satyajit Ray & Guru Dutt's Contrasting Worlds

The youngest wife, Choti Bahu, who was advised by her mother to treat her husband as God and do his seva with body and soul, yearns for her husband’s companionship; and eventually emulates her husband’s favourite prostitute, by taking to the bottle and satisfying his carnal desires. Portrayed by Meena Kumari, Choti Bahu was lauded by film-buffs of the 1960s, who were deeply moved by the extent to which Choti Bahu went to win over her chauvinist husband. Today, her pleading and crying at her husband’s feet appear maudlin, and a pathetic portrait of womanhood.

Charulata, on the other hand, stands the test of time. You enjoy every frame of this artistically- constructed masterpiece, even today, because the values it upholds are egalitarian. Charulata’s husband, too, is unable to spend much time with her, busy as he is bringing out his revolutionary newspaper. But Charulata has an identity of her own and keeps herself occupied reading Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s powerful, women-centric novels, embroidering handkerchiefs and running her beautifully-kept home. At mealtimes, she discusses current affairs and literature with her husband who values her opinion, and is also concerned about her lonesome hours. Troubled that his wife’s latent literary skills lie unexpressed, the large-hearted Bhupati asks his young cousin, Amal, to encourage Charulata to put quill to paper.