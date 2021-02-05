Guru Dutt: An Unfinished Story Sensitively Portrays Dutt's Legacy

As I read Yasser Usman’s book, Guru Dutt: An Unfinished Story, I couldn’t help thinking of how little my generation knows of this force of nature called Guru Dutt. Our parents’ generation had to satisfy themselves with whatever little they knew, as not much information was available in public domain those days. Guru Dutt died in 1964 , aged 39, merely 13 years after directing his first film. There were fewer film magazines around in the 50s and 60s, and readership was limited.

Today, information is so freely available on the internet that everyone has an opinion on everything, especially films. Social media influencers can write random gossip and half-baked truths without any evidence, just to get eyeballs.

I can’t think of a greater contrast than that between the world of Guru Dutt as visualized by Yasser Usman in his book, and the world of Twitter, Instagram & Facebook as we know it today, where badly edited videos and terrible poetry are passed off as a great director’s early work, or a great lyricist’s thoughts about friendship and life.