Why Satyajit Ray's Clever Satire 'Hirak Rajar Deshe' Is Timeless

The only enemy of the king in his land is the teacher Udayan who dares to oppose him and expose his falsehood. A unique aspect of the film is that most of the dialogues exchanged by the protagonists are rhyming. The only person who does not speak in rhyme is the teacher, symbolic of being a free-thinker, unlike others who are mere puppets of the king. Udayan could tell right from wrong.



With the help of his students and the magical powers of Goopy (Tapen Chatterjee) and Bagha (Rabi Ghosh), Udayan manages to stage a revolt against the king. The fascist regime is overhauled owing to the heroics of Goopy and Bagha, reminiscent of the Cuban revolution that produced two heroes, Fidel Castro and Che Guevara, responsible for ending Batista's dictatorship. However, in our present-day world, a few countries are still plagued by autocratic rule under the garb of democracy, and they need many Udayans, Goopys, and Baghas to fight fascism. Hence, a timeless film like Hirak Rajar Deshe will continue to be relevant and resonate with society as long as evil men hold positions of power.

Hirak Rajar Deshe is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video with subtitles.

