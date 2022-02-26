‘Praying for Safety’: Richa Chadha, Sonu Sood, & Others React to Ukraine Crisis

Indian celebrities react to Russia-Ukraine crisis.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
People from all over the world have been voicing their concerns for the people of Ukraine who have been stuck in the country's catastrophic conflict with Russia. Right from students and families taking shelter in subway stations to protect themselves to children being separated from their parents, heartwrenching videos from Ukraine have shook everyone.
A lot of Indian celebrities, including Sonu Sood, Richa Chadha, and Javed Akhtar have taken to their social media accounts to express their views. While they are all against the war, some have also expressed concern for fellow Indians that are stuck in Ukraine. Check out the reactions here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)