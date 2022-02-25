'Situation in Ukraine is Terrifying': Priyanka Urges People to Assist Ukrainians

Priyanka, who was appointed as the Global Unicef Goodwill Ambassador in 2016, wrote, “The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future.”

“It’s difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world. There are innocent lives living in this war zone. They are just like you and me. Here is more info at the link in my bio about how to assist the people of Ukraine,” Priyanka added.

Bipasha Basu commented, “Heartbreaking,” under the post. Priyanka also shared Unicef's post and a video about Ukrainian infants in the NICU being shifted to a bomb shelter, on her Instagram stories.