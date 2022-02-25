ADVERTISEMENT

'Want Embassy To Evacuate Us': Kanpur Student Stranded in Ukraine Subway Shelter

India has so far brought back 4,000 nationals, while 16,000 Indians are still stuck in Ukraine.

The Quint
Published
India
2 min read

Video Input: Vivek Mishra

Video Producer: Shohini Bose

Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan

In the aftermath of the closure of Ukrainian airspace, thousands of Indian students have been left stranded in the country, including fourth-year MBBS student, Jensi Singh, who had uploaded a video seeking help.

Given the current scenario in Ukraine, Singh said that people were taking shelter in subways and basements.

She added, "We have food and stuff, but we are worried." She also spoke about the increasing number of people inside the metro station.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised concern for the safety of students, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has spoken to his counterparts in neighbouring Poland, Slovakia, Romania, and Hungary to facilitate the evacuation of Indian students and other nationals.

Further, India has so far brought back 4,000 nationals, while around 16,000 Indians are still stuck in Ukraine, The Times of India reported.

Singh further made an appeal to the Indian government and said, "We want the Indian embassy to get us evacuated as soon as possible."

With Russia announcing a military operation in Ukraine, thousands of Indian students enrolled in Ukrainian higher education institutions – mostly studying medicine – are in a state of panic and are pleading with the authorities to ensure their safe return to India.

Meanwhile, several chief ministers of Indian states have written to Jaishankar, offering to bear the travel expenses of the evacuation of students stranded in Ukraine.

Soon after the Russian operations were launched, explosions, missile attacks, and airstrikes were reported from across the nation.

Further, loud explosions were reported in Kyiv on Thursday night as Russian ground troops moved closer to the Ukrainian capital.

