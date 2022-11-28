India Lockdown Release Soon: Know When and Where to Watch — Latest Details Here

India Lockdown release date and other details here.
Zee5 is gearing up to premiere a brand new film named 'India Lockdown' soon. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has decided to return with another OTT release which will portray the stories of four different people during the massive COVID-19 lockdown. The exciting trailer has captured the attention of viewers. They are eagerly waiting to watch the film 'India Lockdown' as soon as it is released on the OTT platform. It is important to note the latest details about the film before it is released.
According to official details, India Lockdown is scheduled to release on 2 December 2022. Viewers must take note of the release date so they can watch the brand new movie. Madhur Bhandarkar, the popular filmmaker, announced the release date and poster of his film officially on a social media post. Viewers are excited to know the different stories.
While announcing the official release date of India Lockdown, Madhur Bhandarkar shared a poster and wrote, "The entire country was at a standstill but life had to go on. Witness the untold stories from ground zero!"
We will tell you all the details about the film, India Lockdown that you should know before it is released on the scheduled date.
India Lockdown casts Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prateik Babbar, Sai Tumhankar, and Prakash Belawadi as the leads of the film.
The OTT movie is produced by Jayantilal Gada of PEN Studios, Pranav Jain's PJ Motions Pictures, and Bhandarkar Entertainment.
The film is expected to be interesting because it shows the stories of people during the COVID-19 lockdown.
The film narrates the lives of ordinary people across India and what they faced during the lockdown. Therefore, viewers are looking forward to watching the movie, once it is released on the official date.
To know more about India Lockdown one must wait for the film to release on the aforementioned date.