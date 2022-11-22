India’s Oscar Entry 'Chhello Show' to Stream In India On This OTT Platform

Gujarati film Chhello Show has been chosen as India's entry for 2023 Oscars.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Filmmaker Pan Nalin's Gujarati film, Chhello Show (Last Film Show) which is India's official entry for the 95th Academy Awards, will be available to stream on Netflix. The film will represent India in the Best International Feature Film category at the 2023 Oscars.
The Twitter handle for Netflix India, went on to share the exciting news, stating, "WE HAVE AN ANNOUNCEMENT! An extraordinary cinematic experience, Last Film Show, India's Official Selection for Best International Feature Film at the 95th Oscars is streaming from Nov 25 in Hindi & Gujarati on Netflix!"
Nalin's Chhello Show is inspired by his childhood days spent in rural Gujarat. The film revolves aroud the story of a nine-year-old boy, who is fascinated by celluloid film projection. Moreover, the film is set at the dawn of the digital revolution.
The Gujarati coming-of-age drama was chosen by a selection committee appointed by the Film Federation of India, in Chennai. However, fans all over India were visibly disappointed when SS Rajamouli's RRR, did not get nominated instead.
Earlier this year, Chhello Show premiered at the Tribeca Film festival in June.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)