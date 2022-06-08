Who Is Iman Vellani, Lead Actor of the Disney+Hotstar Show ‘Ms Marvel’?

Iman Vellani in and as Ms Marvel.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Iman Vellani’s show Ms Marvel (streaming on Disney+Hotstar) is creating quite a buzz. And with good reason. It’s a one-of-a-kind mainstream show that centres around a Muslim teenager as she navigates through the struggles of growing up – with or without the superpowers to complicate the journey ahead. But who is Iman Vellani, the 19-year-old actor who is all set to take the Metaverse by storm?
To begin with, Iman hails from Canada. Although born in Karachi, Pakistan, her parents moved there when she was only a year old. She graduated from Unionville High School in the Regional Municipality of York. Interestingly, it was also on her last day of school that she got the official confirmation for being the lead in the show.
Iman used to drop by the local comic book store after school. A die-hard fan of The Invincible Iron Man series, she would generally pick those comics for reading. However, one day she stumbled upon a different title, which had a Pakistani American teenager on the cover. She was intrigued by the comic book, and the rest is history.
In an interview with The Guardian, Iman said, “The first issue of Ms Marvel I picked up was when Kamala is celebrating Eid. I showed it to my dad!”
She also went on to talk about the show, adding, "We’re the first show that showcases religion, school-life balance – and it’s done so seamlessly, I feel. It’s very much like how it is in my real life."
And although she didn’t originally intend to become an actor – her initial plan was to major in integrated media at Ontario College of Art & Design University in Toronto. She told the Hollywood Reporter that she was always more interested in production work.
Iman also told a top online news portal that her parents have been supportive throughout her journey as she navigates through the responsibilities of starring in a Marvel film. But more importantly, she is happy with the representation that the Muslim minority is getting in the show.