Who Is Iman Vellani, Lead Actor of the Disney+Hotstar Show ‘Ms Marvel’?

Iman used to drop by the local comic book store after school. A die-hard fan of The Invincible Iron Man series, she would generally pick those comics for reading. However, one day she stumbled upon a different title, which had a Pakistani American teenager on the cover. She was intrigued by the comic book, and the rest is history.

In an interview with The Guardian, Iman said, “The first issue of Ms Marvel I picked up was when Kamala is celebrating Eid. I showed it to my dad!”

She also went on to talk about the show, adding, "We’re the first show that showcases religion, school-life balance – and it’s done so seamlessly, I feel. It’s very much like how it is in my real life."