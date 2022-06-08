Farhan Akhtar Pens Note of Appreciation for ‘Ms Marvel’ Makers and Iman Vellani

Farhan Akhtar thanks the makes of Ms Marvel.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ Twitter)
Actor Farhan Akhtar, who is making his Marvel debut with Ms Marvel, penned a note thanking the makers before the show’s release. “Tomorrow, 8 June, will see the release of the first episode of Ms Marvel on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. This post is in appreciation of the creators, the directors and all those in front and behind the camera, who collaborated to make Ms Marvel what it is,” Farhan wrote.
He added, “It is in appreciation of Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy for her guidance through my days of working on it. It is in appreciation of Marvel.
The actor concluded with, “And last but not least, it is in appreciation of the wonderfully talented Iman Vellani. Be prepared to be thoroughly entertained and effortlessly charmed by her. Thank you and good luck, Team Ms Marvel.”
Ms Marvel stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, and also stars Mohan Kapur, Aramis Knight, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Yasmeen Fletcher and Fawad Khan. Ms Marvel will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 8 June.