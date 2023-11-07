Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hot on web  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'The Railway Men' Trailer: Babil Khan, R Madhavan Bring Stories of Unsung Heroes

'The Railway Men' Trailer: Babil Khan, R Madhavan Bring Stories of Unsung Heroes

'The Railway Men' is based on true stories of the Bhopal gas tragedy.
Quint Entertainment
Hot on Web
Published:

Babil Khan in a still from the film.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Babil Khan in a still from the film.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix released the trailer for its upcoming series, The Railway Men, on 6 November. Based on true stories, the drama brings back the horrors of the Bhopal gas tragedy.

The four-episode series stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan in the lead roles.

Also ReadThe Railway Men: R Madhavan, Babil Khan’s Series to Release on This Date

The trailer gives us a glimpse of the real-life heroes who put their best effort into tackling the worst industrial disasters in the country. Menon plays a ticket checker in the series; Babil is a new loco pilot; R Madhavan an Indian Railways officer; and Divyenndu is a personnel posted at the Bhopal railway station.

Sharing the trailer with their fans on social media, Netflix wrote, "Witness a tale of strength, resilience, and sacrifice of a few people on the night of a massive human tragedy."

Have a look at the trailer here:

The Railway Men is backed by YRF Entertainment and written by Aayush Gupta. The series will premiere on Netflix on 18 November.

Also ReadThe Railway Men Teaser: R Madhavan, Babil Khan Attempt to Save Lives In New Show

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT