The Railway Men: R Madhavan, Babil Khan’s Series to Release on This Date

The Railway Men aims to encapsulate the narrative of the unsung heroes - the railway employees of India, who went beyond their call of duty, trying to save the lives of hundreds of innocent citizens trapped in a helpless city.

With an ensemble of actors, featuring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan, The Railway Men is a one-of-a-kind action-thriller.

Take a look at the motion poster: