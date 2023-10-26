The Railway Men: R Madhavan, Babil Khan’s Series to Release on This Date

Cast of The Railway Men.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The motion poster for YRF and Netflix's new show The Railway Men dropped on 26 Oct. The four-episode series is directed by debutant director Shiv Rawail. Set against the backdrop of the Bhopal Gas Leak, the world’s worst industrial disaster is inspired by true stories.
The Railway Men aims to encapsulate the narrative of the unsung heroes - the railway employees of India, who went beyond their call of duty, trying to save the lives of hundreds of innocent citizens trapped in a helpless city.
With an ensemble of actors, featuring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan, The Railway Men is a one-of-a-kind action-thriller.
Take a look at the motion poster:
The Railway Men arrives on Netflix on November 18
