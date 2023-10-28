The Railway Men Teaser: R Madhavan, Babil Khan Attempt to Save Lives In New Show

Cast of The Railway Men.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The teaser for Netflix's new show The Railway Men was released on 28 October. Inspired by true stories and helmed by debutant director Shiv Rawail, the series is set against the backdrop of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Leak.
In the teaser we also see after the Bhpal Gas Leak happens the then-Central Railways GM, Rati Pandey (R Madhavan), with the assistance of Bhopal Junction’s station master (Kay Kay Menon) and a locomotive pilot (Babil Khan), resolves to to evacuate the residents.
The Railway Men attempts to showcase the courage of the employees of Indian Railways and their efforts to save countless lives during the city’s darkest hours.
R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan feature in leading roles in The Railway Men.
The Railway Men arrives on Netflix on November 18.
