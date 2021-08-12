Taapsee Pannu's 'Rashmi Rocket' Heading For OTT Release

Taapsee Pannu's look from 'Rashmi Rocket'
Taapsee Pannu-starrer Rashmi Rocket is all set for an OTT release, an industry source shares. The sports drama is being directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by RSVP.
"Rashmi Rocket is going for a direct-to-digital release for Rs 58 crores. This is the highest for any female-centric film we have seen that is releasing digitally. More details about the film's release are yet to be given", the source says in a statement.
Rashmi Rocket has been shot in Ranchi and features Taapsee in the role of an athlete, a girl hailing from a small town who dreams of winning International athletic contest. Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee and Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen essaying key roles.
Earlier this year, Taapsee penned an emotional note as the film wrapped shoot. “Not sure if I have the time and space to explain how this film actually happened. From the basic storyline I heard in Chennai 3 years back to actually complete its filming against all odds in these challenging times. This was one hell of a driven team effort!”
Published: 12 Aug 2021,12:10 PM IST