Taapsee Pannu's 'Rashmi Rocket' Heading For OTT Release

Taapsee Pannu-starrer Rashmi Rocket is all set for an OTT release, an industry source shares. The sports drama is being directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by RSVP.

"Rashmi Rocket is going for a direct-to-digital release for Rs 58 crores. This is the highest for any female-centric film we have seen that is releasing digitally. More details about the film's release are yet to be given", the source says in a statement.