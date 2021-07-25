Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu Cheer for Mirabai Chanu

Bollywood cheered for Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu after she won the silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Chanu brought in India's first medal after winning it in the 49kg category at the Olympics.

The 26-year-old Manipuri is a Padma Shri awardee and was honoured with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2018. Chanu lifted a total 202kg (87kg + 115kg) to win the silver medal in Tokyo. Earlier Karnam Malleswari won the bronze at the 2000 Olympics at Sydney.

Salman Khan called Chanu the nation's superstar in his tweet while congratulating her.