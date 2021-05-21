Review: 'Solos' Sounds More Interesting In Theory Than In Practice

Not only does the format ask a lot from the actor, but also the writer. By eschewing a visual narrative for oral narration, the show is already asking the writer to reject the most common writing advice: “Show, don't tell.” Stories need conflict, but recounting it instead of illustrating, can get tedious to watch for the viewer.

Solos is meant to be an actor's showcase. So, no scenery is left unchewed. But there is a strained quality to the whole affair which feels like these actors are performing for an audition. They all sound like mouthpieces for Weil. For instance, Aduba's exhaustion from 20 years of isolation is visible. But the overtly theatrical writing can only cover up her emotionally naked performance with a fabricated angst which rings false. No doubt the format lends itself well to a quarantine-appropriate production. Not only is it cheaper to stage, it is safer too. The soliloquy, too, feels like a fitting device because we have all been thinking out loud in self-isolation. This is a key theme which informs the episodes, as characters navel-gaze over their solitude. Memory, family, disconnection, death and regret are common denominators.