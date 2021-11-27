They're Back! Take a Peek at 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2

After entertaining audiences with their designer, high society drama in season one - Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan will be back soon with season two of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Netflix India dropped a teaser to assure fans that the new season is currently being filmed and will drop on the platform soon.

"You guys have no idea what's coming your way!" promises Neelam at the start of the promotional video. "We're back," declares Bhavna as the video shows us behind-the-scenes visuals of the shoot happening for the series with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Take a peek at the teaser below: