They're Back! Take a Peek at 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2

Bhavna Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
After entertaining audiences with their designer, high society drama in season one - Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan will be back soon with season two of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Netflix India dropped a teaser to assure fans that the new season is currently being filmed and will drop on the platform soon.
"You guys have no idea what's coming your way!" promises Neelam at the start of the promotional video. "We're back," declares Bhavna as the video shows us behind-the-scenes visuals of the shoot happening for the series with COVID-19 protocols in place.
Take a peek at the teaser below:
Season one of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives featured several celebrities including Karan Johar and Gauri Khan. Besides Neelam who is an actor herself, the show features the wives of actors Chunky Pandey, Sohail Khan, Sanjay Kapoor and Samir Soni. Most critics had called the show a cringe fest, but something that you still wanted to watch.