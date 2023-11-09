Pankaj Tripathi’s Unveils First Look From ‘Kadak Singh’

Actor Pankaj Tripathi will be seen headlining ‘Kadak Singh’.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Pankaj Tripathi unveiled the first look from his film Kadak Singh. The drama film is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and will be out to stream on Zee5. Sanjana Sanghi, Jaya Ahsan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja and Varun Buddhadev also feature in the film.
The film follows the journey of AK Shrivastav (Pankaj Tripathi) as he battles retrograde amnesia, uncovering a web of conflicting narratives from his past. Amidst the process of piecing together his life, the film also underlines the need for his quest to expose the truth behind a significant financial crime.
Sharing more details about the film, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury said, “Kadak Singh is a special film and talks about the responsibility of one government official towards the common people. Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjana Sanghi have done a fabulous job at portraying this complex father daughter story. In fact, I was in a paradise full of great actors including Parvathy and Jaya Ahsan and collaborators where each one of them has really pushed the boundary to deliver a terrific thriller.”
The release date has not been announced yet
