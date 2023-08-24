Pankaj Tripathi Reacts to National Award Win; Dedicates It to Late Father

His father passed away on Monday at the age of 99. The family issued an official statement which read, "It’s with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family. Pankaj Tripathi is currently on his way to his village in Gopalganj."

Other than Tripathi, Kriti, who played the lead in the film also won the Best Actor (Female) award alongside Alia Bhatt who won her award for Gangubai Kathiawadi.