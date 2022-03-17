ADVERTISEMENT
Shefali Shah & Vidya Balan Share Which Female Actors on OTT Inspire Them
Vidya Balan on why she lost her cool on her house help once.
Shefali Shah has been ruling the OTT platform with her award-winning performances in shows like Delhi Crime and Human. Once again, she is back with Jalsa. The show also stars Vidya Balan in a lead role.
The Quint spoke to the two actors, who told us which female actors in the OTT space inspire them. They also opened up on how shows like Jalsa can be emotionally draining.
Directed by Suresh Triveni, Jalsa will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 18 March.
Published:
