Ms Marvel Proves Shah Rukh Khan Is an Intrinsic Part of Desi Culture

Ms Marvel is an out-and-out story about a Pakistani American superhero. The culture that we see in the series is that of Pakistani Americans. From the origin of the characters to the mosques in the background, from food to attire, the story is all about a Muslim family from Pakistan, living in New Jersey.

While some of the actors who play the roles are Indians (or have Indian connections), India only finds mention in the context of Partition. However, Indian cultural references do find a space in the series, and, not surprisingly, they are all from Bollywood. More specifically - Shah Rukh Khan.