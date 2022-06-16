‘Baazigar’, ‘DDLJ’ & More: The Shah Rukh Khan and Ms Marvel Connection

Ms Marvel started streaming on Disney+ on 8 June and the show has been widely appreciated online for authentic South-Asian, and especially Pakistani, representation. The show stars Iman Vellani in the lead as Kamala Khan, a Pakistani teenager in USA born to immigrant parents, who acquires superpowers.

The second episode of Ms Marvel delved even deeper into Kamala's identity and also brings Shah Rukh Khan to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with references to Baazigar (1993) and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995).

Disney+ Hotstar shared the clip with the caption, "Didn't think SRK could play cupid too! Can't wait for Kamran to say - I love KKKKKamala! Marvel Studios' #MsMarvel second episode streaming now in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English."