Mrs Undercover Trailer: Radhika Apte's Spy Comedy Film Will Leave You In Splits
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The trailer for Mrs Undercover was released on 30 March. Starring Radhika Apte in the lead role, the film is a coming-of-age, woman-oriented spy comedy. It is produced by B4U Motion Pictures in association with Jaadugar Films and Knight Sky Movies, and written and directed by Anushree Mehta.
In the film, Apte will essay the role of Durga, an Indian housewife who is in fact a special undercover agent recruited back on the job after ten years. The trailer captures the comedic moments of a housewife's life as she struggles to navigate being a spy and being a mother.
Mrs Undercover will premiere on ZEE5 on 14 April.
Radhika earlier shared the first look from Mrs Undercover, the Andhadhun actor wrote on social media, "A housewife, a fearless agent and a hero? Well, she can be all! This #WomensDay, celebrating the undercover superheroes of our lives! #MrsUndercover coming soon only on #ZEE5."
Here, take a look:
