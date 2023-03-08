'Mrs Undercover': Radhika Apte Shares First Look From Spy-Comedy on Women's Day

Radhika Apte shares her first look from Mrs Undercover.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
ZEE5 announced its upcoming original film, Mrs Undercover, on 8 March, Women’s Day. Starring Radhika Apte in the lead role, the film is a coming-of-age, woman-oriented spy comedy. It is produced by B4U Motion Pictures in association with Jaadugar Films and Knight Sky Movies, and written and directed by Anushree Mehta.
In the film, Apte will essay the role of Durga, an Indian housewife who is in fact a special undercover agent recruited back on the job after ten years.
Sharing her first look from Mrs Undercover, the Andhadhun actor wrote on social media, "A housewife, a fearless agent and a hero? Well, she can be all! This #WomensDay, celebrating the undercover superheroes of our lives! #MrsUndercover coming soon only on #ZEE5."
Here, take a look:
Besides Apte, the film also stars Sumeet Vyas, Rajesh Sharma and Saheb Chatterjee in pivotal roles.
Talking about Mrs Undercover, debutant director Anushree shared in a media statement, "We make spy films and we make comedy films. Mrs. Undercover marks the beginning of making spy comedies. With Mrs. Undercover, I want to celebrate the amazing quality of multitasking that is imbibed in the system of every woman and this film is a story of such a multitasker housewife who also happens to be a fun, entertaining and action-packed undercover spy! My endeavour is to empower and entertain at the same time and Mrs. Undercover is my action and entertainment-packed tribute to the powerhouse called – Woman."
Mrs Undercover will premiere on ZEE5 later this year.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)