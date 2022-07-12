Koffee with Karan 7 Ep 2 Teaser: Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor Talk Crushes & Exes

Koffee With Karan
(Photo:Instagram)
Karan Johar, who is busy hosting his hit talk show, Koffee With Karan, has now shared the teaser for the upcoming second episode. The new episode is all set to feature Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.
The two are seen talking about everything under the sun, from dating to friendship and a lot more. Sara is seen wearing a black and white mini dress looking her stellar best while Jahnvi rocks a long black shimmery ensemble.
The caption for the post went as follows, "Two of my favourite girls at their unfiltered best! Get ready for episode 2 of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 streaming from July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar!"
In the teaser, Karan is seen asking Sara to share who she has a crush on. This is a reference to Sara's last appearance on Koffee With Karan where she revealed that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan. This time around the teaser discloses her reluctance to give in the name at first but she gives in and says it's Vijay Deverakonda. This leaves Janhvi in splits. Karan mentions how Janhvi is often spotted with Vijay and Sara asks her, just to be sure, “Do you like him?”
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh graced the couch last episode. They discussed their marital life, friendship and a lot more.
