Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor Wrap Up Amsterdam Schedule of 'Bawaal'
(Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have wrapped up the Amsterdam schedule of Bawaal. They are onto their next shooting destination Poland. The film which is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is a social drama.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Varun wearing all white. She captioned the post as, “Having a #Bawaal time in Amsterdam. Amsterdam sched wrap, Poland are you ready for us? #niteshtiwari #sajidnadiadwala.”
She has also posted a few snaps from her stay in Amsterdam. She posted her caption as, "#amstergram."
On the work front, Varun Dhawan is awaiting the release of his highly anticipated film Bhediya while Janhvi Kapoor is promoting Good Luck Jerry.
Varun was last seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo. A family drama that touched upon subjects of infidelity, divorce and love. The story followed two couples who are unhappy with their marriage and therefore think divorce is the right answer for their problems.