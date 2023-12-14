Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur & Arjun Kapoor Ep Was Absolutely 'Chaotic'

Highlights from Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's Koffee With Karan episode.
Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor spilled some beans on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan season 8. From Aditya's "alleged" relationship with Ananya Panday to Ranbir Kapoor's quirky peculiarities, the episode was full of revelations.
Here are five highlights from the episode:
Aditya Roy Kapur spoke about his 'alleged' relationship with Ananya Panday.
Aditya Roy Kapur has indirectly confessed his "alleged" relationship with actor Ananya Panday. When Karan asked The Night Manager actor about his dating rumours with Ananya, Aditya cheekily said, "Ask me no secrets, and I'll tell you no lies."
But Karan didn't stop here. Referring to Ananya's "I'm Ananya Coy Kapur" comment from this season, the director asked Aditya about the first word that comes to his mind when he thinks of the Dream Girl 2 actor. Aditya replied, "Pure joy, bliss." The actor added that he is "Aditya Joy Kapur."
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone appeared in the first episode of Koffee With Karan season 8.
During a conversation about social media trolling, Karan addressed the unnecessary criticism that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh received for being honest about their relationship in the season's first episode.
Deepika was brutally trolled on social media for confessing that she "casually dated men" even after her marriage with Ranveer.
Giving a befitting reply to the trolls, Karan said, "There was a ridiculous kind of aftereffect. I just want to put it out there that episode angered me. I thought it was one of our best episodes. They were outstandingly honest; they were earnest. They spoke and shared so much, and they were so gracious. And then you’re f***ing talking about something nonsense."
"I mean, what do you know about somebody’s personal life and marriage? Tu apne ghar pe dekh na. (Look into your own house) I want to show them all my f***ing middle finger," he added.
Arjun Kapoor talks about his future plans with Malaika Arora.
Actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for a while now. During the episode, Karan asked Arjun about his future plans with Malaika.
The Ishaqzaade actor replied, "I think at this point, this is the part of my life that, right now, I want to take as it comes. I think it would be unfair to be sitting here without her and talking about the future. I think that would be the most respectful thing. Once we reach that stage, we’ll come and talk about it together or be able to speak about it together."
"I’m very happy where I am, and I think we make no bones about the fact that we survived through whatever we’ve had to be in this comfortable, happy space. But I don’t want to speak about anything specifically right now because I feel that’s unfair to the relationship to talk alone about it,” he added.
Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur speak about their failures.
Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur have both had their share of highs and lows in the industry. When Karan asked the two actors about their box office failures and how it affects them professionally, the duo spoke their hearts out.
Arjun said, "I've been part of films that didn't pan out, but I didn't do them with the intent of making bad films. They just turned out to not be the best. You can't control the box office, unfortunately. I'm patient; my time will come. All the wrongs can get right with one Friday, but I've got to just keep at it and not get discouraged."
Similarly Aditya, whose recent films Gumraah and Om didn't do well at the box office, added, "Yes, those thoughts do creep in, and sometimes they creep in on the weekend of a film not doing well. On a Sunday or a Monday, suddenly all the energy is sucked out of everything, and you’re just left with yourself, and your thoughts can creep in. But it’s very important to just shun them away. Early on, I came in and I got to the sensation that my first three films didn’t do well, and then a couple did, so I was sensitised to that very early on. Nothing is permanent - your successes and your failures."
Aditya Roy Kapur in a still from the episode.
In a surprising revelation, Karan exposed Ranbir Kapoor's peculiarities and revealed how the Animal actor “doesn’t appreciate anybody appreciating his films too much.” Karan went on to label Ranbir as "weird".
Karan also spoke about the 'Boys Group' that Ranbir, Arjun, and Aditya are part of. He further revealed how Aditya is often the "punching bag" in their circle because of his lack of knowledge about Bollywood.
During the episode, both Arjun and Karan trolled Aditya for his amusing answers when he couldn't recognise iconic references like Chunky Panday's "Aakhri Pasta" and Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's names in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.
