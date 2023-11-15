'Legend': Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar Celebrate Virat Kohli's 50th ODI Century

On 15 November, cricketer Virat Kohli made history after breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of most hundreds in One Day International. Virat's 50th ODI century came in India's World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand, where India scored 397 against the Kiwis.

To celebrate the cricketer's historic win, Bollywood celebrities Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Kapoor took to social media.