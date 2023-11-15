'Legend': Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar Celebrate Virat Kohli's 50th ODI Century

Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar Celebrate Virat Kohli's 50th ODI Centuries
On 15 November, cricketer Virat Kohli made history after breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of most hundreds in One Day International. Virat's 50th ODI century came in India's World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand, where India scored 397 against the Kiwis.
To celebrate the cricketer's historic win, Bollywood celebrities Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Kapoor took to social media.
Cheering for Virat, Farhan shared a heartfelt note on Instagram in which he wrote, "Congratulations @virat.kohli on achieving this incredible landmark in your career. It’s a testament to your discipline, commitment, acumen and fitness. There’s more to follow and we are here cheering, applauding and wishing you on to greater heights. #TeamIndia."
Arjun also congratulated Virat on social media. Sharing a picture of the cricketer on his Instagram story, Arjun wrote, "When hardwork meets pure talent. What a player!!! Legend."
